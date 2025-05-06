Shohei Ohtani hit a new milestone with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went yard against the Miami Marlins, catapulting him to a newfound territory.

Ohtani ripped this home run during the top of the fifth inning — which flew at 117.9 mph.

SHOHEI OHTANI GOES YARD 💥 117.9 MPH over the wall 😲pic.twitter.com/8QkMYxZX2r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The sound of his bat made the blast even sweeter. That smack became Ohtani's second HR in five days, including one as a new father. But it's rare for any hitter to rip a home run at that speed.

That two-run blast is now the hardest hit ball from Ohtani this season, according to MLB. He also smacked that long distance hit at the very place where he started his 50/50 club entrance (50 home tuns, 50 stolen bases).

His Dodgers rolled to the 7-4 victory at LoanDepot Park in Miami. But that HR wasn't the only profound moment from Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani shares special moment with Dodgers teammate

Manager Dave Roberts pulled the decision earlier to promote Hyeseong Kim. The Korean baseball star from KBO lined up to start at second base. Meaning Kim earned his first-ever MLB start since his promotion to the active roster.

Kim smacked his first big league hit during the game. Ohtani helped lure him home on his home run hit. But this moment got captured by Dodgers reporter Kristen Watson — Ohtani celebrating his teammate's new achievement.

#Dodgers Hyeseong Kim gets first big league hit & Shohei Ohtani hits a HR to bring them both home!! Shohei was so excited for Hyeseong! 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/KNRKU8rhYC — Kirsten Watson (@kirsten_watson) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kim even drove one runner in with his hit. He chipped in two hits off four at-bat attempts. Kim stepped in for the injured Tommy Edman — who's dealing with a bad ankle injury.

The 26-year-old never started fast right away either. He flied out toward right field after his first attempt at the plate. But his single to center brought Andy Pages home during the top of the sixth.

Ohtani, meanwhile, scored two runs but struck out twice. Regardless, he delivered a rare feat off his latest homer. He and Kim were two of eight Dodgers players to record a hit.