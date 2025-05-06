Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez exited Monday night's 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins with left hamstring tightness and, while nothing is official, his manager is concerned.

“I got word that it was tight — whether it was a hamstring, abductor,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “He's a guy that just doesn't come out of games by way of injury. That's a little concerning, given the person.”

Hernandez will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine next steps and the Dodgers are expected to add a player to their taxi squad in the event Hernandez needs to go in the injured list.

“[Tuesday] will be telling,” Roberts added.

Roberts said that Hernandez felt the tightness in the bottom of the third inning as he pursued a ball hit in the gap. He finished the inning before Chris Taylor replaced him.

If Hernandez does miss extended time, it will be a major hit to a Dodgers team that is off to a 24-11 start. Hernandez is hitting .315 so far in 2025 with a .933 OPS and a league-high 34 RBI. He's coming off a career year in 2024 in which he hit 33 home runs, won his third Silver Slugger and earned a new $66 million contract.

Exploring the Dodgers' options if Teoscar Hernandez hits the IL

Taylor finished out the game for Hernandez on Monday, going 1-3 with a double and RBI. If Hernandez eludes major injury, the former full-time player can fill in for a few days and the Dodgers shouldn't skip a beat.

If this is a longer-term problem, however, Los Angeles will need to find someone else to play right field every day. The Dodgers have two outfielders on their 40-man roster currently in the minor leagues in James Outman and Esteury Ruiz.

Outman was a full-timer for the Dodgers in 2023, smacking 23 home runs as a rookie. He couldn't carry that momentum into 2024, however, and spent much of last season in the minors. He's done well in Triple-A to start 2025, hitting for an .830 OPS with eight home runs in 32 games.

As for Ruiz, he's also raking in Triple-A, but that's not what he's known for. He led the American League with 67 stolen bases in 2023 as a member of the Oakland Athletics and has swiped 15 bags already in 2025. The Dodgers acquired him in a trade with the A's in April.