The Los Angeles Dodgers have mashed their way to the division lead in the highly competitive NL West. At 26-13, the Dodgers enter play Saturday tied with the Detroit Tigers for the best record in baseball. But LA’s victories have largely resulted from the team’s prowess at the plate. The Dodgers have scored double digit runs in five of their last seven wins, including Friday’s wild 14-11 stunner that required a six-run ninth inning capped off by Shohei Ohtani’s clutch three-run home run.

While LA’s bats have kept the team competitive, the pitching staff is hurting. Reliever Evan Phillips became the latest Dodgers hurler to hit the injured list. He’s the 13th pitcher currently on the IL. And 10 of those pitchers are on the 60-day injured list.

Clearly, Los Angeles is in desperate need of healthy arms. With that in mind, the Dodgers are taking a chance on former Giants pitcher Lou Trivino. The veteran reliever agreed to a Minor League deal with LA, according to MLB Trade Rumors’ Anthony Franco on X.

The Dodgers take low-risk, high-reward flier on reliever

Trivino was designated for assignment by the Giants and cleared waivers. He then opted for free agency rather than agree to a Minor League assignment with San Francisco, per Franco. Trivino wasn’t on the market long, as his new deal with the Dodgers came just a day after he hit free agency.

Trivino debuted with the Athletics in 2018, producing his best season as a pro with a 2.92 ERA, 143 ERA+, 1.7 bWAR and 82 strikeouts in 74 innings. He pitched well as the Athletics’ closer in 2021 and continued performing at a high level after being dealt to the Yankees at the trade deadline in 2022.

Unfortunately, Tommy John surgery cost him all of the 2023 and 2024 seasons as he worked his way back to health.

The Giants took a shot on Trivino, signing the reliever this offseason. However, he didn’t look sharp in 12.1 innings this season and he was eventually DFA’d.

Now the Dodgers hope Trivino can return to his pre-surgery form. If the 33-year-old righty shows any signs of life on the mound, he’s likely to get called up by LA given the team’s need for healthy arms. But if he continues to struggle, there's no real downside for the Dodgers given the low-risk signing.