Frustration was mounting during a four-game losing streak but the Los Angeles Dodgers managed to turn things around. The team won back-to-back games against the Arizona Diamondbacks before beginning a three-game series against the Mets in New York.

However, an unforced error by third baseman Max Muncy could prove costly as the Mets were able to force the game into extra innings in part thanks to a run awarded to New York by the officiating crew.

Starling Marte was at third base with one out in the bottom of the fourth and Pete Alonso stepped to the plate. He hit a high fly ball to right field, deep enough to score on unless the right fielder happens to be Teoscar Hernandez. Marte took off once the catch was made but Hernandez came through with the perfect throw to nail him at the plate. Out number three. End of the inning. Right? Not so fast.

Max Muncy’s obstruction costs the Dodgers

After the home plate umpire ruled Marte out on Hernandez’s dot, Dodgers players looked puzzled as the camera panned around the field. As it turns out, the third base umpire awarded the Mets the run, calling obstruction on Muncy, per Dodgers reporter Doug McKain on X.

The Dodgers appeared to have gotten out of the inning after Teoscar Hernandez made a great through to get Starling Marte at the plate. The ump then ruled that Max Muncy was obstructing Marte's view and awarded the Mets the run. Embarrassing call. pic.twitter.com/VAzgwPKuzu — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) May 24, 2025

Watching the replay from the first base angle it’s entirely unclear why this call was made as Muncy was nowhere near Marte during the play. But a look from the third base side told the tale. Muncy purposely positioned himself between Marte, who was tagging up at third and watching for when the catch was made, and Hernandez in right field.

This is a crafty veteran move if the ump doesn’t notice but a boneheaded mistake if it ends up costing your team a run and erasing one of the coldest outfield assists of the season. Muncy’s main issue here, it appears, is that, in addition to obstructing Marte’s view of the catch, he also ended up blocking the umpire’s view. Which the umpire most definitely noticed.

Making matters even worse, a throwing error by Muncy earlier in the inning allowed Marte to advance to second before he was eventually moved over to third base.

With Dodgers fans already fed up with Muncy this season, his unfortunate errors in the fourth inning didn’t help his case. The 10th-year veteran began the day slashing .205/.328/.331 with just three home runs, 19 RBI and an 89 OPS+ in 47 games.

The teams are still battling it out in extras, entering the 11th inning of a game the Dodgers should have won in regulation.