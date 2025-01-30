While teams around MLB tried to poach him, Teoscar Hernandez ultimately decided to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And it wasn't just the $66 million that made Hernandez want to stay.

Coming off of their World Series victory, the Dodgers are an appealing destination for any free agent. However, to Hernandez, there's something deeper in Los Angeles that made his decision all the easier, via Foul Territory.

“It's different,” Hernandez said. “From the first day I got to spring training it was just something different. The atmosphere was different. The way they treat the players, the way they treat their families. They go about this business differently.”

“This is my fourth organization,” Hernandez continued. “The aura is just different when you go around those guys from top to bottom. They care about how you feel doing what you love. This is our job, but they try to make it as easy as possible for all the players and families.”

The pairing of Hernandez and the Dodgers was a clear success, as the slugger's contribution were crucial to Los Angeles' World Series win. He earned his second All-Star nomination by hitting .272 with 33 home runs and 99 RBI. Hernandez then went on to blast another three home runs and drive in 12 runs during the playoffs.

Los Angeles has made it clear that they don't plan to take their foot off the gas pedal. Alongside re-signing Hernandez, the Dodgers have brought in players such as Roki Sasaki, Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott. That firepower is sure to keep them towards the top of the league.

But to Teoscar Hernandez, it isn't just the superstars that make the Dodgers great. Everything about the way they conduct themselves has been a brand new experience for Hernandez. But it's a culture that Hernandez cherishes and one that he was elated to re-join.