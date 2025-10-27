As the series shifts to the West Coast, the Los Angeles Dodgers return to Chavez Ravine Monday night to face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the 2025 World Series. They’re serving more than high-stakes baseball, as their latest World Series concession — a $150 to $250 chargrilled tomahawk steak platter — has quickly become both a viral sensation and a symbol of modern baseball economics.

The MLB took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to showcase the dish in all its glory, highlighting the latest gourmet addition to the Dodger Stadium postseason menu.

“The Dodgers are selling a whole chargrilled tomahawk steak for the World Series 🤯🤤”

The platter features a 32-40 oz. tomahawk steak with chimichurri, horseradish cream, and smashed potatoes, serving two to four fans per order. It’s available only during home games at Think Blue BBQ and Hornitos Cantina—making it the crown jewel of Dodger Stadium food during the Fall Classic.

While some might see it as extravagant, others recognize a deeper strategy. The Ohtani contract has made revenue creativity essential. With the three time MVP’s 10-year, $700 million deal built on heavy deferrals that the team will eventually owe back in large sums, every surge in attendance and concession sales helps sustain financial balance. The presence of the superstar alone has already lifted game-day sales and global visibility, turning meals into marketing.

Social media reaction has been playful. Fans joked about “deferring payment” for the steak, mirroring Ohtani’s own deal. That humor reflects how the Dodgers have woven entertainment, finance, and fandom into a single spectacle.

Beyond the jokes, the dish symbolizes the economic pulse of October baseball. MLB postseason revenue relies on premium experiences, and Los Angeles has mastered the formula—turning a steak into a symbol of star-driven success.

Each sale, selfie, and social post reinforces how the club turns fan enthusiasm into sustained postseason profitability.

As Ohtani leads another deep playoff run, the Tomahawk Platter captures the synergy between performance, branding, and business that defines modern baseball. At Chavez Ravine, even dinner tells a story about winning on the field and at the register, as the Dodgers try to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.