The Los Angeles Dodgers watched Teoscar Hernandez lead the hitting charge with a .315 average. Now they witnessed him go down against the Miami Marlins. His manager Dave Roberts dropped a new update there Wednesday.

Roberts first dished a concerning take on Hernandez's hamstring ailment.

“He's a guy that just doesn't come out of games by way of injury. That's a little concerning, given the person,” Roberts said to reporters Tuesday.

But now the two-time World Series title winner shared a different viewpoint, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com.

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he's hopeful Hernandez (adductor) will be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list in two weeks,” Chen revealed.

Chen added how Roberts “sounded much more optimistic about Hernández today.” This means L.A. can welcome back its top hitter before the month of May ends.

How Teoscar Hernandez has performed with Dave Roberts, Dodgers

Hernandez isn't just leading the hitting lineup for the defending champs. The 32-year-old is driving runners home at a high number.

The outfielder leads all MLB hitters with 34 RBIs. He lured one runner to home plate on Cinco de Mayo against the Miami Marlins. Hernandez smacked a double over to center field that brought Mookie Betts home. The right-handed batter ripped a changeup pitch for the game's first points in the Dodgers' 7-4 road win.

Hernandez hit a previous double against the National League East team — back on April 30. He combined to hit eight baseballs in the three-game sweep of Miami during the final week of April at Chavez Ravine.

He also delivered a streak of consecutive home runs. The veteran blasted the ball over the wall once between April 26 to April 28; two of which came against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez hasn't pounded a home run since April 28 against the Marlins.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, handled Miami with ease without its top 2025 slugger. Freddie Freeman produced four RBIs and the Dodgers led 7-0 through eight innings.