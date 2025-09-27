The Los Angeles Dodgers have been blindsided ahead of the 2025 postseason, as their only trade deadline acquisition, right-handed reliever Brock Stewart, will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, manager Dave Roberts confirmed on Friday, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

Stewart, who has been inactive since mid-August with right shoulder inflammation, met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, and it was determined that a debridement procedure was necessary. General manager Brandon Gomes confirmed that while Stewart is not expected to be ready for Opening Day 2026, the team anticipates his return at some point in the first half of next season. The right-hander initially attempted a throwing program and even completed a bullpen session, but residual soreness led to the decision for surgery.

Los Angeles acquired Stewart from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline in exchange for outfielder James Outman. The deal was briefly delayed as Los Angeles reviewed Stewart’s medical history, but it was ultimately completed. Stewart had been effective in Minnesota, posting a 2.38 ERA before the trade. However, his Dodgers tenure was limited to just four appearances and 3 2/3 innings, where he allowed a 4.91 ERA before landing on the injured list.

The timing of Stewart’s injury is especially damaging for the Los Angeles bullpen, which has underperformed significantly in recent weeks. Veteran Blake Treinen has allowed 11 runs in 7 1/3 innings in September, ballooning his season ERA to 5.47. Closer Tanner Scott has also been inconsistent, giving up six runs in his past 7 1/3 frames with a season mark of 4.82 ERA.

Meanwhile, Kirby Yates was recently placed on the IL with a hamstring strain, Michael Kopech has been limited to 11 innings all year due to multiple injuries and is again sidelined with knee inflammation, and Brusdar Graterol has yet to return from last year’s shoulder surgery. Additionally, Evan Phillips underwent Tommy John surgery in June.

That makes Stewart the seventh reliever the Dodgers have lost to injury or ineffectiveness this season. His absence shows the club’s reliance on left-handed options. Alex Vesia has been the most reliable arm, logging eight second-half holds and continuing his strong track record in high-leverage situations.

Southpaws Anthony Banda, Justin Wrobleski, and Jack Dreyer have also pitched well down the stretch, but Wrobleski and Dreyer lack postseason experience, while Banda’s previous October work was in lower-leverage roles.

With few dependable right-handed relievers left, Los Angeles has resorted to unconventional measures. The team just activated Roki Sasaki after a four-month IL stint for a shoulder injury, with plans to use him in relief.

Edgardo Henriquez is also being considered, while former starters such as Emmet Sheehan and even Clayton Kershaw could shift to the bullpen for October. Shohei Ohtani has left the door open to pitching in relief, though MLB’s two-way player rule complicates how the Dodgers could deploy him without sacrificing the designated hitter spot.