Trevor Bauer hasn't pitched in MLB since 2021 but thanks to his active social media presence, he's never far from the minds of baseball fans. The 2020 NL Cy Young winner was back on X on Tuesday where he weighed in on Shohei Ohtani's true star power.

Bauer was responding to MLB reporter Dan Clark, who wrote about Bauer's popularity overseas.

“Ignore the vocal minority that follows an inaccurate narrative spun by the Manfred-fearing mainstream media, Trevor Bauer is one of the most popular pitchers in the world today – if not, the most popular,” he wrote. “He is loved in Japan, Mexico, and still has a huge following in America.”

Bauer quoted that post to say that, actually, Ohtani is the most popular pitcher in the world — before laying out his own resume and reminding the world he is willing to return to Major League Baseball for free.

“Second, behind Shohei,” he said. “I don’t think anyone in America understands how big of a global superstar he is. I beat everyone else though, including outdrawing every single mlb team in daily views just on my YouTube channel alone. That includes their streaming and tv numbers btw.”

Bauer was pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers when MLB suspended him following a sexual assault accusation. The Dodgers eventually released him amid his suspension, though the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to file charges against him, citing a lack of evidence. His accuser was later charged with fraud. Other women have come forward with similar allegations, though, again, he faces no charges.

Dodgers' World Series win smashed ratings records in Japan

The Dodgers vs. New York Yankees World Series was a TV executive's dream matchup in 2024, both in the United States and around the world.

With Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto both suiting up for LA, the World Series averaged 12.9 million viewers in Japan, an all-time record for the country.

Game 2, which averaged 15.9 million, was the most-watched postseason contest in Japan's history. Yamamoto started that game, a 4-2 Dodgers win, while Ohtani went 0-3 with a walk.

To make the numbers even more impressive, Tokyo is 19 hours ahead of east coast time, meaning World Series games started around 9 a.m. — not exactly primetime.

With the 2024 World Series matchup carrying considerably more appeal than the 2023 Fall Classic between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers, ratings were up in the United States as well. The World Series averaged 15.8 million viewers in the United States, a 67% increase from 2023, making it the most-watched World Series since 2017.