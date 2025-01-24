Now teammates on the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts are apart of arguably the scariest lineup in MLB. But before they were winning the World Series together, Betts and Ohtani were enemies on the diamond.

In the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Team USA and Team Japan met in the championship game. Japan came out on top 3-2, as Ohtani struck out then teammate Mike Trout to seal the win. Betts kept it real on what that loss felt like from Team USA's perspective, via All the Smoke.

“We got Ohtani'd,” Betts said. “A lot of teams do. He did the whole country of Team USA. He did the best of the best. That lets you know how cold he is. And he went through the top of the lineup.”

It wasn't all bad for Betts, despite coming up short. He'll never forget the opportunity he had and understood the gravity of wearing Team USA across his chest.

“That was a cool experience,” Betts said. “Team USA, being able to put on that uniform. That was amazing.”

In the end though, it was Ohtani and Team Japan that came away victorious. Ohtani was sensational all tournament, winning the WBC MVP. He hit .435 while holding a 1.86 ERA on the mound. His ability to play both ways further enhanced Ohtani's growing star power.

But after taking down Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani will now gladly play alongside him. Their pairing – alongside all the other talent on the Dodgers – has led to immediate success. Whether or not Ohtani returns to the mound in 2025 is yet to be seen. Still, his MVP performance in 2024 proved he can be just as dangerous with just as bat.

Their near focus will be on repeating as champions. But come the 2026 WBC, assuming both players suit up, Betts will looking to ensure Team USA doesn't get Ohtani'd again.