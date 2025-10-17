After Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto's excellent starts, Los Angeles Dodgers fans wondered how Tyler Glasnow would fare in Game 3 of the NLCS. Glasnow was near-flawless in his previous start, so fans were hoping for more of the same against the Brewers at home.

However, things quickly went awry for Glasnow in his first two innings. After the relatively peaceful starts from Snell and Yamamoto, Glasnow struggled heavily to start the game. The Dodgers pitcher spent 38 pitches to get through the first two innings, allowing a run in the second inning. Glasnow looked shaky, and the Brewers were ready to capitalize on that weakness.

That window would close pretty quickly. Glasnow stood his ground in the next three innings, striking out eight batters and refusing to surrender a run after. He would finish the game with just three hits and the single run allowed in the second inning. The Dodgers pitcher reacted to his game, saying he's just glad he could contribute.

“Just being able to contribute to the team is awesome,” Glasnow said, per SportsNet LA on X.

Glasnow's first two innings were a complete change from Games 1 and 2. While Snell and Yamamoto went through the first two innings relatively peacefully, Glasnow had to labor through the first six batters. He gave up a walk and a single in the first, then gave up an RBI after a triple and a single in the second inning. It felt like the Dodgers' shaky bullpen would be challenged early.

Thankfully for the Dodgers, Glasnow was able to recover and finish 5 2/3rd innings. That was enough for the Dodgers, as a timely hit from Tommy Edman and a throwing error by the Brewers gave them a massive 3-1 lead in the sixth. Los Angeles would not relinquish the lead,taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the NLCS.