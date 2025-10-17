The Los Angeles Dodgers have witnessed history twice from Roki Sasaki during the MLB Playoffs. But he hit a new accolade in the Game 3 win Thursday over the Milwaukee Brewers during the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

One week after joining Shohei Ohtani in Japanese history, Bill Shaikin of the L.A. Times revealed the new mark the rookie hit.

“Roki Sasaki: first pitcher since saves became official in 1969 to earn each of his first three career saves in the postseason,” Shaikin posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Sasaki continues to prove his impact on the mound. Even on a day when a Mookie Betts highlight became the talk of the Thursday 3-1 victory. Still, manager Dave Roberts continues to prove placing Sasaki as a closer became a genius move.

Pitches Roki Sasaki threw in Game 3 during Dodgers-Brewers

The right hander brought out his gold glove and array of hit to close out the third victory of this series.

Sasaki went after Andrew Vaughn with a sinker and four-seam fastball. Vaughn let both throws land outside the strike zone. But Sasaki forced Vaughn to ground out to Betts after throwing his 96 mph sinker — which witnessed the Betts jump throw.

Sasaki then fired three fastballs at speeds of 98 and 99 against Sal Frelick. He popped out toward the shortstop area on the third fastball.

Caleb Durbin became the final batter to swing-and-miss facing Sasaki on the hill. Sasaki flung back-to-back 86 mph splitters to create the final strikeout.

Sasaki didn't allow a hit on 13 total pitches. His closing presence has impacted this NLCS run in L.A. — and now he continues to hit historic marks.