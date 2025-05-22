The Los Angeles Dodgers finally got some encouraging news regarding Tyler Glasnow’s injury status, offering hope for their depleted rotation. After weeks of uncertainty since his placement on the injured list with shoulder inflammation on April 27th, Glasnow is now set to throw a bullpen session this Friday, per FantasyAlarm.com.

In a brief update, FantasyAlarm reported that Glasnow is on track in his recovery, stating the following.

“Glasnow is making gradual progress towards rejoining Los Angeles’ rotation at some point in late June or early July as he starts to ramp up his throwing progression.”

This update supports the growing optimism within the Dodgers organization about his potential second-half return.

This timeline gives the Dodgers a clearer sense of when their ace might return, especially as the team navigates injuries and depth concerns in the starting rotation.

This is a significant development for L.A.'s rotation, which has been heavily reliant on its bullpen and mid-tier starters in Glasnow's absence. The team, currently leading the NL West with a 31-19 record, understands the importance of a healthy Glasnow down the stretch.

The former Tampa Bay Rays ace has long been one of the league’s most dominant arms when healthy. In 2024, he posted a 3.49 ERA with 168 strikeouts across 134 innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But staying healthy has always been the challenge. Over his 10-year career, he’s landed on the MLB injury report numerous times, including leg, elbow, and back issues over just the past two seasons.

Still, when the California native is right, he’s a force. His return could give the Dodgers rotation news the fans have been waiting for —the team having another healthy arm to stabilize the staff. With the team still battling the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres in the standings, every outing counts — and the potential of returning by July could be the edge they need.

All signs point to progress in Glasnow’s recovery. The latest injury update suggests he’s trending in the right direction — a promising development for a team with back-to-back World Series aspirations.