The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff is in a state of flux after Tyler Glasnow's injury. The former All-Star joins Blake Snell and other star pitchers on Dave Roberts' injured list. The team is getting Tony Gonsolin back, but it has made other moves to make up for his absence.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers shuffled their roster, recalling starting pitcher Matt Sauer and optioning reliever Noah Davis, according to the team's social media page. Those changes, in addition to the return of Gonsolin, are the team's reaction to their new reality, as the Dodgers are missing talent throughout their starting rotation, including multiple Hall of Famers.

Glasnow, along with Snell, doesn't have a set timetable for his return. Without them, Los Angeles leans even more on the Japanese duo of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. Both pitchers have dazzled for the Dodgers, but they are under a lot of pressure. Regardless, the standards for the team remain high among their fan base.

Roberts needs to get creative when looking for a solution to his problem. He told reporters that he could experiment with shortening the recovery time for Los Angeles' arms down to five days in between starts. However, the easiest solution is to rely on the offense to anchor the team until their pitchers return.

Per usual, the Dodgers' offense is one of the best in Major League Baseball. LA's star-studded lineup has received surprising contributions from Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernandez. At the end of the day, though, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts are fueling another great start.

When their offense is on, Los Angeles is tough to beat. Roberts needs them to continue their stellar play in order to keep the team at the top of the National League West.

Snell and Glasnow won't be out forever, but the Los Angeles Dodgers' path to back-to-back titles won't be as straightforward as some may have initially thought.