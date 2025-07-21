The Los Angeles Dodgers must retrace to their hitting and winning ways post MLB All-Star game. Tyler Glasnow made one request involving the game, though.

Glasnow revealed what he hopes to see moving forward during his appearance on “Foul Territory” with Ken Rosenthal Monday. He desires one whole week for that festival. He dished his reasons why.

“When you go to the all-star game, it's a home run derby and all that media. Then you go into the all-star game. And then fly home. You basically get one day off,” Glasnow ranted. “It's not like you get penalized for being good. But if you end up as an All-Star, you never really get a break.”

He then made this proposal.

“I think if you extend it a week where you get three days of nothing, I think that'll be a great idea,” Glasnow said.

Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers must find spark post MLB All-Star game 

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium.
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the defending World Series champions have stumbled before and after the summer event.

The Dodgers suffered seven straight defeats before managing to beat the rival San Francisco Giants back-to-back before the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and others headed off to Atlanta.

But Milwaukee sent the Dodgers back to the losing end. The Brewers swept the three-game series against L.A. at Chavez Ravine. And Milwaukee even knocked off the champs following a big Sunday change.

Manager Dave Roberts pulled off the decision to elevate Mookie Betts to leadoff hitter over Ohtani. The two-time World Series winning skipper wanted to change Betts' mindset in explaining the move.

Betts, however, struggled by smacking one hit in the game on five at-bat attempts. The all-star Betts bluntly stated he needs to play better moving forward.

Glasnow isn't the starter for Monday's inter-league showdown with the Minnesota Twins. Ohtani gets to throw first on the mound for the evening contest, with Dustin May to follow.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) looks on in the dugout during the third inning of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw cuts off interview short after brutal Brewers seriesRichard Pereira ·
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts to striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning of the game at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers star Freddie Freeman gets injury update after scary moment vs. BrewersBrayden Haena ·
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) rounds the bases after teammate designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (not pictured) hit a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning of the game at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts issues blunt admission after disastrous Brewers seriesLorenzo J Reyna ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning of the game at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani joins exclusive club featuring Babe Ruth, Aaron JudgeChristopher Hennessy ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning of the game at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers get instant gratification for Mookie Betts-Shohei Ohtani lineup changeLorenzo J Reyna ·
National League manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the third inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts explains decision to have Mookie Betts hit leadoffLorenzo J Reyna ·