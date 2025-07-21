The Los Angeles Dodgers must retrace to their hitting and winning ways post MLB All-Star game. Tyler Glasnow made one request involving the game, though.

Glasnow revealed what he hopes to see moving forward during his appearance on “Foul Territory” with Ken Rosenthal Monday. He desires one whole week for that festival. He dished his reasons why.

“When you go to the all-star game, it's a home run derby and all that media. Then you go into the all-star game. And then fly home. You basically get one day off,” Glasnow ranted. “It's not like you get penalized for being good. But if you end up as an All-Star, you never really get a break.”

He then made this proposal.

“I think if you extend it a week where you get three days of nothing, I think that'll be a great idea,” Glasnow said.

Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers must find spark post MLB All-Star game

Meanwhile, the defending World Series champions have stumbled before and after the summer event.

The Dodgers suffered seven straight defeats before managing to beat the rival San Francisco Giants back-to-back before the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and others headed off to Atlanta.

But Milwaukee sent the Dodgers back to the losing end. The Brewers swept the three-game series against L.A. at Chavez Ravine. And Milwaukee even knocked off the champs following a big Sunday change.

Manager Dave Roberts pulled off the decision to elevate Mookie Betts to leadoff hitter over Ohtani. The two-time World Series winning skipper wanted to change Betts' mindset in explaining the move.

Betts, however, struggled by smacking one hit in the game on five at-bat attempts. The all-star Betts bluntly stated he needs to play better moving forward.

Glasnow isn't the starter for Monday's inter-league showdown with the Minnesota Twins. Ohtani gets to throw first on the mound for the evening contest, with Dustin May to follow.