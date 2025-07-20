The Los Angeles Dodgers rearranged their batting order in stunning fashion Sunday before facing the Milwaukee Brewers. Dave Roberts is opting to move Shohei Ohtani down. But Mookie Betts ascends up the order, as the leadoff hitter.

Why did the two-time World Series winning skipper pull out the move? Especially with L.A. facing the final game of its three-game series against the Brewers? Roberts dropped this explanation via SportsNet L.A. ahead of the Sunday contest.

“I felt giving him a different look in the lineup and putting him at the top will put him in the mindset of getting on base,” Roberts shared.

Dave Roberts discusses the lineup adjustments for today's matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers. pic.twitter.com/vShhs2rGJ4 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

He added he looked at the totality of Betts' emotions and mechanics when it comes to hitting. Persuading the decision to move him up the order.

“I think just trying to good at bats will set the table for Shohei and the guys behind him,” Roberts said.

Is Dave Roberts' Mookie Betts decision permanent for Dodgers?

Dodger fans now must get reacclimated with Betts swinging leadoff. The perennial MLB All-Star has done it before. But lately helped give way to Ohtani.

Will Roberts' choice to reorganize the order become permanent for the rest of the season? Or will Roberts eventually place Ohtani back in front?

“I'll do it until Max [Muncy] gets back, then re-evaluate from there,” he said. “Hopefully it's sort of lends itself the mindset of ‘just get on base' and build innings.”

It's still a bold tactic from Roberts. L.A. has claimed one of the league's best records at 58-41 overall as of Sunday afternoon. The Chicago Cubs now hold the National League's top record at 59-39 overall.

However, the Dodgers have struggled in this current series versus the Brewers — losing the first two games. Saturday's loss sparked a strong reaction from Dodgers legend Orel Hershiser, as it became the fifth straight loss to Milwaukee.

L.A. has even gone 2-9 in its last 11 games, including getting swept in the road contest at Milwaukee before the MLB All-Star break.

Did the change work immediately? Betts struck out to start the game. Yet Ohtani went down swinging too as the No. 2 batter. Betts, however, singled to center field during the bottom of the third. The Dodgers erupted for three runs from there to take an early 3-0 lead before the Brewers cut it to a one-run deficit.