The baseball world has been captivated by Jacob Misiorowski’s meteoric rise as the Milwaukee Brewers’ rookie was named an All-Star after just five MLB starts. Misiorowski’s stunning success has overshadowed a strong Brewers rotation. But on Friday, Quinn Priester grabbed the spotlight with an excellent outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Priester became the first pitcher to post a quality start with 10 or more strikeouts and no walks against the Dodgers this season, per 620 WTMJ’s Dominic Cotroneo.

The third-year pro held LA’s offense in check through six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits with no walks and 10 Ks. The Brewers’ bullpen went the rest of the way, allowing no runs, no hits and one walk over the final three innings as Milwaukee shut out the Dodgers, 2-0.

Quinn Priester leads Brewers to eighth straight win

Priester’s strong start helped the Brewers pick up where they left off before the All-Star break, as the team won its eighth straight game. Milwaukee has dominated the Dodgers during the streak, winning four straight against LA.

The Brewers’ pitching staff has silenced the Dodgers’ powerful offense. Los Angeles has scored just four runs in its last four games against Milwaukee. Misiorowski, Freddy Peralta, Jose Quintana and now Priester all threw at least six innings without allowing more than one run against LA. And Misiorowski dazzled with 12 strikeouts against the Dodgers earlier this month.

The Brewers got on a roll as the season progressed. The team seemed destined to compete for a Wild Card berth early on as the Chicago Cubs built a commanding lead in the NL Central. But Milwaukee got hot and is now nipping at Chicago’s heels.

The Brewers are 18-5 since June 19. In that span, Milwaukee made up major ground in the division. The team started the hot streak 6.5 games back in the NL Central. After beating the Dodgers Friday, the Brewers are just one game behind the first-place Cubs.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, has lost eight of the last 10 games. While the Dodgers snapped a seven-game losing streak before the All-Star break, the team has struggled to score runs.

Peralta will look to keep the Brewers’ streak alive Saturday while LA sends Emmet Sheehan to the mound for his third start of the season.