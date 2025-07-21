Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is one of the handful of athletes with cameos in the upcoming reboot of The Naked Gun, and he's here to assure us all that stolen bases are a part of the game.

Betts' appearance comes when Liam Neeson, who plays the bumbling detective Frank Drebin, visits ESPN headquarters. Like one of those This is SportsCenter commercials, he walks over to Betts' cubicle where the Dodgers star is casually waiting in his team gear.

Mookie Betts got pressed by Liam Neeson in a new teaser for the upcoming move "The Naked Gun" 🤣 Rate Mookie's acting skills on a scale of 1-10! pic.twitter.com/IBtvkFG3GJ — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) July 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I’ve got a few questions for you,” Neeson says. “These records indicate nearly 4,000 thefts in baseball last year.”

“You mean stolen bases?” Betts replies. “That’s part of the job.”

Via voiceover, Neeson then explains that you need to treat athletes like regular people — before immediately becoming starstruck by seeing Eli Manning in an elevator. Later in the clip, he becomes suspicious of Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers when he hears her say “I stole the ball right out from under her.” He then has an awkward men's room interaction with Adam Fox of the New York Rangers.

It's a funny clip, but from a Dodgers fan's perspective, it comes at a time when Betts is having the roughest offensive season of his Major League career. The DodgersNation X account shared the snippet, only to be inundated with fans asking why Betts suddenly can't hit.

“He went Hollywood. Explains the slump,” wrote one fan.

“Better actor than hitter tbh,” added another.

That may seem harsh, but the numbers don't lie. Betts is hitting just .240 with a .684 OPS and a sub-league average OPS+ for the first time in his career (though there's still time for him to raise that). His average exit velocity (88.4 mph) and hard hit rate (35.3%) are both at career lows.

In an effort to get him going, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts moved Betts into the leadoff spot before Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. He went 1-5 for the game and Roberts expects to keep him at the top of the order, at least until Max Muncy returns from injury.