Jul 20, 2025 at 10:47 AM ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers boasted the best roster in baseball before the start of the season. But, injuries and other unexpected deficiencies have made them buyers ahead of this month’s trade deadline.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers will be looking to acquire relievers before the end of the month.

“They thought they assembled a light-outs out bullpen when they shelled out $107 million to sign co-closers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, to go along with Blake Treinen,” Nightengale wrote.

“Scott has already blown seven saves and given up eight homers with a 4.09 ERA. Yates is yielding a .500 slugging percentage. Evan Phillips underwent Tommy John surgery. And Treinen and Michael Kopech are hurt.”

“It leaves the Dodgers scouring the market, talking with the Minnesota Twins about Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax of the Minnesota Twins, Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles, Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals, David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians.”

Of the mentioned names, Felix Bautista and Jhoan Duran would likely be the most influential additions.

Through 43.1 innings with the Minnesota Twins, Duran has earned 15 saves and a 1.66 ERA. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 99th percentile in Barrel% and the 96th percentile in xERA.

Bautista has been similarly effective for the Baltimore Orioles. Across 33.2 innings, he’s collected 18 saves and posted a 2.41 ERA. He ranks in the 97th percentile in K% and the 100th percentile in xBA.

Los Angeles relievers have posted a 4.38 ERA thus far. Either Duran or Bautista would greatly help a unit that has struggled to stay both healthy and productive.

The Dodgers are currently at the top of the National League West, but the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants are not far behind.

While Los Angeles will almost certainly make the Postseason, reinforcements will be needed if they have designs on winning the World Series for a second straight year.