The Los Angeles Dodgers rolled out a huge gamble Sunday via manager Dave Roberts. He opted to swap Shohei Ohtani with Mookie Betts, making the latter the Dodgers' newest leadoff hitter versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

That switch handed L.A. instant gratification.

Betts and Ohtani struggled early by striking out in the first. But the former smacked a single to help spark a three-run outburst against the Brewers at Chavez Ravine. Ohtani pounded a two-run shot over left field to build the three-run lead.

Betts, meanwhile, ended a brief hitting slump. That single rip became his first hit through the last 14 at-bat attempts per Dodgers reporter David Vassegh.

The Dodgers still took a huge chance by moving Betts back up to the top of the order.

Why Mookie Betts-Shohei Ohtani change surfaced for Dodgers

The left-handed hitter Ohtani is the one setting the tone for Dodger Blue. Betts hasn't batted first in quite some time. So why the sudden change from the Dodgers?

Roberts dropped the reasons behind the Ohtani-Betts swap ahead of the game. Roberts' decision involved feeding a renewed attitude for Betts.

“I felt giving him a different look in the lineup and putting him at the top will put him in the mindset of getting on base,” Roberts said via SportsNet LA. “I think just trying to good at bats will set the table for Shohei and the guys behind him.”

Roberts alluded to observing Betts' emotions and mechanics in why he pulled him higher. The move additionally came during a critical time for the franchise.

Milwaukee entered Dodgers Stadium winning five in a row against the defending World Series champs. L.A. is even 2-9 in its last 11 contests — including taking the three-game series loss at Milwaukee prior to the MLB All-Star break.

But the Ohtani-Betts moved lifted the team early. Milwaukee trailed 4-3 through six innings.