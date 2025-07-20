When the Los Angeles Dodgers went on the All-Star break, fans hoped that their favorite team would take the time off to rest, relax, and hopefully take some batting practice, as their offense has been downright putrid as of late.

In the month of July, the Dodgers have scored three or more runs in just six of their 12 pre-All-Star game contests, earning just a 5-7 record as a result. While the All-Star break might have helped them to take a step back and be a bit more objective with their offensive identity, the team looked anything but rejuvenated in their return game against the Milwaukee Brewers, who once again got LA's goat to secure their fourth-straight win against the club.

Needless to say, in Game 2 of the series, LA needed a spark to get the team back on track, and they found it in the form of a monster, opposite field home run by the man, the myth, the legend, Shohei Ohtani, who kickstarted the Dodgers' offense with a two-run homer.

While the Dodgers' offense immediately came to life after Ohtani's bomb, tying the game 4-4 before the end of the inning, the at-bat marked an important milestone for the two-time MVP, too, as it ended his own home run slump dating back to July 11th.

Widely considered one of the most loaded offensive teams in baseball, routinely opening games with three former MVPs plus a trio of sluggers in Teoscar Hernandez, Will Smith, and Any Pages behind them, the Dodgers offense has been downright bad as of late, with one of the key offenders, Mookie Betts, being given time off to recompose himself after his own slump continued after the All-Star game. If Ohtani's big swing can get him back in the game and back on track for the second half of the season, it can only mean good things for the Dodgers moving forward.

