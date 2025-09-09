Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow got a big monkey off his back on Monday, when he got his first victory since March. Glasnow led the Dodgers to a 3-1 win over the lowly Colorado Rockies.

Glasnow was thrilled to pick up the win. He finished the contest with 11 strikeouts for Los Angeles.

“He was fantastic all night,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, per the Associated Press.

Glasnow nearly pulled off a no-hitter. He pitched seven innings and did allow one earned run, while walking two batters.

“It would've been nice,” Glasnow said of the potential no-hitter, “but it doesn't matter.”

It was the pitcher's first victory since a game on March 31 against the Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers hurler is pointing to a specific moment in the game Monday when he started to feel in rhythm.

“Whatever I found in the fourth, just everything was on time,” Glasnow said. “After the fourth, I felt pretty locked in.”

The Dodgers continue to lead the National League West, following the win. Los Angeles is 80-64 on the campaign.

Dodgers are in a rock fight to win the NL West

Los Angeles is just one game ahead of the San Diego Padres in their respective division. The team has a chance to make up some ground in their series with the Rockies.

“The offense has to pull our weight,” Dodgers star Mookie Betts said after the win. “We did OK today but we have to do a lot better.”

The pitching surely delivered for Los Angeles on Monday. Glasnow, along with Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott, allowed just one hit against Colorado.

“Getting a team win was great,” Roberts said. “I was more excited these guys were throwing the baseball well.”

Following his strong performance, Glasnow now has a 3.21 ERA on the season. His record is 2-3 after appearing in 15 games this season for the defending World Series champions.

Los Angeles plays the Rockies again on Tuesday. The Dodgers have just three victories in their last 10 games.