The Los Angeles Dodgers recently received the exciting news that Shohei Ohtani could rejoin the rotation before the All-Star break. Ohtani has yet to pitch for the Dodgers since joining the team last offseason. Now he’s nearing a return to the mound. Unfortunately, he wasn’t available Tuesday night.

The Dodgers got shelled by the San Diego Padres Tuesday. The beating got so bad that LA called on Kiké Hernández to pitch in the 6th inning, per FOX Sports: MLB on X.

Now in to pitch for the Dodgers: Kiké Hernández… In the 6th inning 😳

Hernández is known for his positional versatility but he’s used to getting work in the middle infield or outfield. However, he has already made two appearances as a pitcher for the Dodgers this season prior to Tuesday’s game. He had tossed a total of 6.2 innings over his 12-year career entering the matchup against the Padres.

Kiké Hernández takes the mound for the Dodgers

Hernández has played first base, second, third, left field and center in addition to pitching so far this season. And given the Dodgers' inordinate number of injuries to the pitching staff in 2025, they may want to consider working Hernández in more often. He managed to tame the Padres’ bats, allowing just one earned run on three hits and two walks in 2.1 innings.

Los Angeles has actually tapped position players to take the mound during a blowout multiple times this season. Miguel Rojas made headlines in April when he imitated Dodgers’ pitchers during a loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, LA’s president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman made a big pitching move, recalling reliever Matt Sauer. With 14 hurlers on the injured list, the Dodgers need all the help they can get.

While Sauer did well with the club earlier this season, posting a 3.05 ERA and 0.92 WHIP, he got lit up by the Padres. The 26-year-old righty allowed nine runs on 13 hits and three walks in 4.2 innings.

Sauer's poor performance paved the way for Hernández. And the veteran utility man actually held his own. Although, not everyone enjoyed the performance.

