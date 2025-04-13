The Los Angeles Dodgers took a beating from the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, losing 16-0. The historic shellacking was the worst home shutout loss in Dodgers history and their worst overall since 1965. Things got so out of hand late that infielder Miguel Rojas took the mound, which is where the Dodgers squeezed some fun out of a disappointing night.

When a position player comes in to pitch, it’s generally a good time to turn the game off. But Rojas rewarded fans who stuck with the matchup as he expertly imitated Dodgers’ pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Landon Knack. The broadcast cut to each hurler after Rojas’ delivery to capture their reactions to the impersonations.

Rojas' Yamamoto and Knack impression with them reacting😭

Miguel Rojas provides gallows humor for Dodgers in historic loss

Yamamoto dazzled against the Cubs on Friday. He threw six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out nine. He now leads the majors with 28 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched over four starts this season.

Knack picked up a win in the Dodgers’ season opening series against the Cubs in Tokyo last month. Since then he took the mound in a start against the Washington Nationals but got lit up, allowing five runs in just 2.1 innings.

Roki Sasaki started Saturday’s game. He pitched well, lasting five innings and allowing one run on four hits. However, he was out-dueled by Ben Brown, who tossed six scoreless frames. Sasaki took the loss for the Dodgers but the bullpen really let the game get away, allowing 14 runs over the last three innings.

Rojas came in to clean things up but he gave up five runs in two innings of work. The Dodgers were right in the game until the Cubs pulled away in the seventh. Center fielder Andy Pages helped keep things close, tracking a deep fly from Michael Busch and robbing a grand slam.

Rojas is in his third season with the Dodgers and contributed to the team’s World Series run last year. LA picked up his $5 million club option for the 2025 season.