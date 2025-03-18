Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome with left rib discomfort, the team announced on X shortly before the game started.

It is a late announcement from the Dodgers, and it will be interesting to see if Freeman can play in Wednesday's game against the Cubs, or if the rib discomfort prevents him from playing both games in Japan. Kike Hernandez took Freeman's spot at first base in the lineup, batting sixth.

Freeman joins Mookie Betts as a Dodgers star who could not play in the first game of the Tokly Series. Betts will not play in either game due to an illness. Freeman's status for the second game is up in the air.

More to come on this story.