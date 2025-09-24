The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the season with high hopes of running away with the NL West, but one stat has held them back all year. According to NBC LA's Michael J. Duarte, the Dodgers bullpen has racked up 26 blown saves, and each one has chipped away at their position in the standings. Even with strong starts from Shohei Ohtani and clutch at-bats from the lineup, the bullpen collapses have defined the season. Tanner Scott has been at the center of the struggles, and his late-inning work has left fans questioning if the Dodgers can handle playoff pressure.

Take away half of those blown saves and the Dodgers are running away with the best record in baseball. Instead, they are stuck fighting for survival in the Wild Card mix. For a franchise built on depth, the reality has been tough to accept. Manager Dave Roberts has juggled options, searching for stability in the late innings, but no combination has solved the problem. Each loss tied to the bullpen feels heavier, especially when the difference between division control and a Wild Card path is so slim.

The issues go even deeper than blown saves. Per Fangraphs, the Dodgers bullpen has also piled up 96 meltdowns this season, the most in franchise history. That staggering number shows how often the Dodgers bullpen has flipped winnable games into crushing defeats. It underscores why fans have lost confidence in the group.

The NL West has not let up. The Diamondbacks, Padres, and Giants have pressed all season, and the Dodgers’ missteps have given all clubs opportunities to climb. Roberts has tried to lean on veterans, hoping experience would steady the group, but breakdowns keep piling up. The trust that once defined the Dodgers bullpen is gone, replaced by doubt every time a reliever takes the mound.

Tanner Scott’s outings have become the storyline, but the struggles stretch deeper. Overworked arms and inconsistent command have turned close games into heartbreaks. The Dodgers know October baseball will demand clean innings late, and the bullpen has yet to show it can deliver. As the Dodgers’ grip on the NL West loosens a bit and the regular season winds down, the question lingers.

Will the Dodgers bullpen flip the script before it’s too late, or will 26 blown saves and 96 meltdowns define and ruin a season built for dominance?