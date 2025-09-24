Shohei Ohtani has been the National League MVP favorite for a while now, but he is marching closer toward the most complete version of himself. That is a potentially terrifying thought for any team that may face the two-way superstar and the Los Angeles Dodgers this postseason. Ohtani accomplished something he had not done since he played for the Los Angeles Angels: pitch six innings.

And they were dominant. The right-handed hurler stifled an Arizona Diamondbacks team that is still clinging to playoff aspirations, allowing no runs and five hits while striking out eight batters in his longest start of the year. He tossed 91 pitches (63 strikes), clearing his previous season-high total of 87. This marks the first time Ohtani has gone six frames since Aug. 8, 2023, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Shohei Ohtani is getting stronger, but questions still surround the Dodgers

This is a massive breakthrough. The 31-year-old has been thriving on the mound for the last month, but recording six scoreless innings should give manager Dave Roberts complete confidence going into the playoffs. Assuming Ohtani does not have any setbacks the rest of the way, he should play a big role in the Dodgers' postseason pitching staff. The three-time MVP now has a 2.87 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 47 innings this season.

Unfortunately, the bullpen continues to squander his excellence. LA's relief unit surrendered five runs after Shohei Ohtani exited Tuesday's NL West matchup, including two in the final frame, resulting in a 5-4 walk-off loss. The Japanese phenomenon has not surrendered a run across his last 14 2/3 innings pitched, but somehow, the squad has lost his last three starts.

The Dodgers overcame an injury-plagued starting rotation last October, heavily relying on their pen en route to a World Series victory, but taking such a path does not seem feasible in 2025. LA (88-69) continues to blow leads and allow the San Diego Padres (87-71) to stick around in the divisional race. Even the most optimistic fans know this is a concerning trend.

A huge individual triumph is followed by a frustrating team setback, as has too often been the case during this unusual Dodgers campaign.