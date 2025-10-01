The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to finish off the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Wild Card Series, and Dave Roberts made it clear that Shohei Ohtani is at the center of the team’s October strategy. Before the second game of the Dodgers-Reds clash, Roberts explained that if Los Angeles ends the series in two, Ohtani will pitch in one of the first two games of the NLDS. The manager stressed that nothing is guaranteed, but the plan reflects his confidence in Ohtani’s readiness for the MLB postseason.

For the Dodgers, the move represents the payoff they envisioned when Ohtani signed. His ability as a two-way star changes how opponents prepare. It also changes how Roberts manages his rotation. Facing Ohtani on the mound in a short series raises the stakes for the Reds. They already face a challenge against one of the deepest rosters in baseball. Roberts did not reveal exact matchups. But he made it clear that Ohtani is part of the immediate plan, not a delayed option.

Shohei Ohtani’s pitching debut in the MLB postseason has been one of the most anticipated moments of the year. Roberts’ comments suggest the Dodgers will not hold back. Ohtani will be used early. That signals the team trusts both his health and his ability to deliver on the biggest stage. For a franchise that measures itself by championships, this strategy is about more than just winning one round. It is about setting the tone for the entire run.

Article Continues Below

Roberts’ approach also energizes the clubhouse. The Dodgers are not saving their ace for emergencies; they are going straight at their opponent. For the Reds, it highlights how steep the climb will be in this NL Wild Card Series. For the Dodgers, it shows an aggressive belief that their biggest star can swing the series and carry momentum forward.

By confirming Ohtani’s role now, Roberts sends a message that the Dodgers will strike first and force others to react. With Ohtani on deck for the NLDS, the Dodgers are leaning into their biggest advantage. The question is whether the Reds can slow him down, or if Ohtani’s presence will push Los Angeles even deeper into the MLB postseason.

Can the Dodgers finish off the Reds now and unleash Ohtani early in the NLDS, or will Cincinnati force a Game 3 that changes everything?