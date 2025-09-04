The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped the first two games of their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates after Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat. However, the team suffered an even greater loss as Will Smith left the contest with an injury. With the All-Star catcher banged up, the Dodgers made a series of roster moves.

Los Angeles has selected the contract of catcher Ben Rortvedt, according to the team’s X account. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers optioned infielder Alex Freeland and designated reliever Alexis Diaz for assignment.

While LA received a positive injury update on Will Smith and the veteran backstop isn’t expected to be out long, he will miss some time. The Dodgers will turn to backup catcher Dalton Rushing to fill in during Smith’s absence. But the team suddenly needed some depth at the position.

Rortvedt is the next man up. The Dodgers acquired the fourth-year catcher as part of a three-way trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds at the deadline. Now LA will call Rortvedt up from the minors to back up Rushing while Smith recovers.

Dodgers promote catcher Ben Rortvedt after Will Smith injury

Following Rortvedt’s promotion, Los Angeles decided to demote Freeland. The Dodgers called up the top prospect in late July. While the infielder’s talent is clear, he struggled to find his footing in the majors. In 29 games with LA, Freeland hit .190 with a .601 OPS.

However, Freeland was in the midst of a brutal slump when he was sent back to the minors. Over his last eight games, Freeland slashed .077/.111/.077 with no extra-base hits in 27 plate appearances. The team hopes that some time in Triple-A will reboot the 24 year old.

With Freeland heading back to the minors, the Dodgers still needed to make room on the 40-man roster for Rortvedt to join the club. While Smith will miss time, and could be sidelined for the Baltimore Orioles series, LA chose not to place him on the IL.

It’s a good sign for Smith but Los Angeles needed to open up a space elsewhere. The team chose to DFA Alexis Diaz. The Dodgers landed the former All-Star in a trade with the Reds in May. He was called up in July, joining a battered bullpen.

Diaz saved 37 games for Cincinnati, earning an All-Star nod in 2023. But the fourth-year reliever experienced mixed results in nine appearances for LA. With the Dodgers’ bullpen returning to health, the team opted to move on from 28-year-old righty.