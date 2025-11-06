Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors dropped their fourth game in five tries in a 121-116 loss to the Sacramento Kings, while Al Horford's offensive struggles off the bench continued. He finished the game scoreless on 0-for-8 attempts, including seven missed threes. After Jonathan Kuminga earned the Warriors' starting center job, Horford, alongside Buddy Hield, has anchored Kerr's second unit.

After the Warriors' loss to the Kings on Wednesday, Kerr discussed Horford's impact off the bench, unfazed by the shooting struggles. Kerr is confident that Al will turn things around, he said, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“I thought Al played a great basketball game tonight. The ball didn’t go in. He took all the right shots. They all looked good. They’re going to go in. He’s Al Horford,” Kerr said. “We know what kind of shooter he is. His presence defensively and his rebounding — he's a hell of a player. A slow start for him. To be expected, honestly, when you go to a new team. I'm not worried about Al at all.”

Kerr's only advice to the veteran center is to “keep playing.” Things should turn around soon as Al Horford adapts to his new surroundings with the Warriors.

Draymond Green on Steve Kerr's potential Warriors exit

Amid Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's last season of his contract, veteran Draymond Green weighed in on a potential exit. Green wants to be coached only by Kerr and can't imagine playing for anyone else.

Green discussed what could be Kerr's final season, per The Athletic's Sam Amick.

“Steph has already said publicly that he doesn’t want to play for another coach,” Green said. “I struggle with change. I hate change. I am very much so (the type of person where) this thing happens like this and that’s that. To try to shift that, my brain just doesn’t do well. But I don’t sit and think about it because I don’t foresee Steve going anywhere.”

For Green, there's still a lot of work to do.

“I don’t think we’re done. I think we’ve still got a lot left to give,” Green said. “We’ve all done this together, so I don’t foresee him going anywhere anyway. But I very much so want to finish this thing with the people that I’ve been through it with.”

The Warriors will face the Nuggets in an NBA Cup matchup on Friday.