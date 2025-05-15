The Los Angeles Dodgers have never shied away from making a blockbuster move to bolster their championship aspirations. As the 2025 season rolls on, the persistent speculation surrounding Nolan Arenado’s future in St. Louis has only intensified. The Cardinals, hovering just above .500 and facing a crossroads with their aging core, are once again fielding calls about their Platinum Glove third baseman. Meanwhile, the Dodgers, despite a star-studded roster, have a glaring need at third base and the prospect capital to make a deal happen. The stars may finally be aligning for the perfect trade between these two storied franchises.

Why Now Is the Time for the Dodgers and Arenado

Nolan Arenado’s name has been at the center of trade rumors since last winter, when the Cardinals made it their top priority to find a new home for their eight-time All-Star. While a deal was nearly completed with the Astros, Arenado’s no-trade clause and desire to play for a contender with a clear path to October glory scuttled the move. The Dodgers, however, are one of the select teams on Arenado’s approved list, and a return to California remains highly appealing for the Southern California native. Recent reports suggest Arenado would be open to waiving his no-trade clause for Los Angeles, recognizing the Dodgers’ perennial contender status and the chance to chase a World Series ring in his home state.

From the Dodgers’ perspective, the fit is obvious. Max Muncy’s inconsistencies and defensive limitations at third base have left a void that Arenado, even at 34, could fill with Gold Glove-caliber defense and a still-productive bat. While Arenado’s power numbers have dipped, he’s posted a .269 average with a .448 slugging percentage so far in 2025; his track record as a run producer and his leadership in the clubhouse remain invaluable. In a lineup already featuring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, Arenado would slot in as the perfect complementary piece.

For St. Louis, the calculus is equally compelling. The Cardinals are at a crossroads: their window with the current core is closing, and Arenado’s contract-paying him $32 million annually through 2027, remains a significant financial commitment for a team in need of a reset. Trading Arenado now, while he still has value and before age-related decline accelerates, allows the Cardinals to retool with young, controllable talent. They are seeking high-upside pitching and a potential middle-of-the-order bat to build around.

The Perfect Trade Proposal

The ideal trade proposal must satisfy both teams’ needs and account for Arenado’s contract and no-trade clause. Here’s the perfect deal:

Dodgers Receive: Nolan Arenado

Cardinals Receive: Bobby Miller, Dalton Rushing, and Josue De Paula

This package is both aggressive and realistic. Bobby Miller is a young, power-armed right-hander already showing flashes of frontline potential in the majors. His inclusion gives St. Louis the controllable ace they desperately need. Dalton Rushing, recently called up and ranked as one of the top catching prospects in baseball, offers the Cardinals a middle-of-the-order bat and long-term solution behind the plate or in the outfield. Josue De Paula, just 19, is a fast-rising outfield prospect with the tools to become a future star, giving St. Louis another foundational piece.

Including $30 million in cash from the Cardinals helps the Dodgers absorb Arenado’s contract without exceeding luxury tax thresholds or sacrificing future payroll flexibility. This financial arrangement is key, as it allows Los Angeles to maintain its deep, versatile roster while adding another star.

For the Dodgers, this trade is the ultimate win-now move. Arenado’s glove instantly transforms their infield defense, and his bat deepens an already fearsome lineup. With Ohtani, Betts, Freeman, and now Arenado, Los Angeles would boast one of the most intimidating cores in baseball. The cost in prospects and a young arm is steep, but the Dodgers’ depth, both in the rotation and the farm system-makes it a calculated risk worth taking.

For the Cardinals, the return is precisely what they need to jumpstart a retool. Miller can anchor the rotation for years, Rushing provides a high-upside bat at a premium position, and De Paula injects athleticism and long-term potential into the outfield mix. The financial relief is significant, giving St. Louis flexibility to address other needs and invest in the next wave of talent.

The Dodgers and Cardinals have the pieces, the motivation, and the mutual fit to make a Nolan Arenado blockbuster a reality. With Arenado’s willingness to waive his no-trade clause for Los Angeles and both teams’ needs aligning, this is the perfect trade proposal: Arenado and cash to the Dodgers for Bobby Miller, Dalton Rushing, and Josue De Paula. It’s a bold move for both sides, but one that could reshape the National League pennant race and set up each franchise for sustained success.