While at the White House to celebrate their latest World Series win, the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Dave Roberts, was given high praise by President Donald Trump during the visit.

Per Fabian Ardaya, who was at the Dodgers White House visit, President Trump praised Roberts. He called him “one of the greatest managers ever to wear the Dodger blue.”

That is high praise for the manager. He has been with the Dodgers since 2016, and in that span, he won two World Series championships. He also won one as a player when he was with the Boston Red Sox in 2004.

Roberts led the Dodgers to their eighth World Series victory in 2024 in a series against the New York Yankees. They won the series in five games, doing it in a gentleman's sweep.

Before coaching the Dodgers, Dave Roberts played for them from 2002-04. He was an outfielder for five teams throughout his career. In addition to the Dodgers and Red Sox, he also played for the Cleveland Indians, San Diego Padres, and San Fransisco Giants.

His playing career ended in 2008. After calling it a career, Roberts embarked on a short-lived broadcasting career. He began coaching with the Padres, serving as their first base coach, beginning in 2010.

In 2016, Roberts would join the Dodgers as their manager. He has led the team to eight first-place finishes in the NL West in nine seasons. They have yet to miss the postseason under Roberts.

Throughout his career as a manager, Roberts has a record of 860-508 in the regular season. In the postseason, he has coached the Dodgers to a 56-44 record.

They have made four World Series under Roberts and have also made two other National League Championship Series as well. Their first World Series win was during the 2020 postseason.

The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Four years later, they beat the Yankees to win their second with Roberts.

Despite some controversy, the Dodgers decided to visit President Donald Trump's White House after their World Series win. The decision came after a government website removed a tribute to Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson.

Still, the team decided to visit the White House. On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, the team will visit Capitol Hill as well. The visit comes as the Dodgers are in Washington, D.C., for a three-game series against the Nationals.