The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. Despite dealing with injuries to his pitching staff throughout the season, Dave Roberts has his team near the top of the standings. However, the team is still waiting to be at full strength in 2025, making a move to add a new reliever to Roberts' bullpen. Los Angeles fans got some good news on Thursday though, with two starters heading to their minor league team.

Both Edgardo Henriquez and Emmet Sheehan are heading over to the Oklahoma City Comets, the Triple-A affiliate of the Dodgers, according to Alex Freedman, who covers the team. Henriquez suffered a fracture in his left foot during spring training while Sheehan is on his way back from Tommy John surgery.

While both pitchers are talented, it is likely that they will remain in the minor leagues in 2025. In the short term, Los Angeles hopes that Henriquez and Sheehan can put up good outings with the Comets. Roberts is in need of as many options as possible when it comes to his pitching. If either starter puts up good numbers, they could find their way to the major leagues.

For now, the Dodgers' focus is on their upcoming series against the New York Yankees. The series is the first of the season between the teams that fought for the World Series last year. After losing in embarrassing fashion, the Yankees will enter the series with something to prove.

The series against New York doesn't mean as much to Los Angeles as it does for their opponent. However, a good showing goes a long way when it comes to building momentum. Their next six games are against both teams from New York.

Henriquez and Sheehan joined the Comets on Thursday and have rehab starts awaiting them. For a team that needs all the pitching they can get, the news is a great sign for Roberts' team.