May 29, 2025 at 5:06 PM ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers are strengthening their pitching staff as the defending World Series champs have acquired former All-Star relief pitcher Alexis Diaz from the Cincinnati Reds. This is Diaz's fourth season in Major League Baseball, and he has spent his entire career with the Reds. He was an All-Star back in 2023.

“Dodgers are acquiring reliever Alexis Díaz from the Reds, source confirms,” Fabian Ardaya said in a post.

The Reds will get Mike Villani in exchange. Villani was a 13th round draft pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

“Mike Villani, a 13th round pick in the 2024 draft is going to Cincinnati,” B/R Walk-Off said in a post.

This post will be updated with more information.