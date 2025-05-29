The Los Angeles Dodgers are strengthening their pitching staff as the defending World Series champs have acquired former All-Star relief pitcher Alexis Diaz from the Cincinnati Reds. This is Diaz's fourth season in Major League Baseball, and he has spent his entire career with the Reds. He was an All-Star back in 2023.

“Dodgers are acquiring reliever Alexis Díaz from the Reds, source confirms,” Fabian Ardaya said in a post.

The Reds will get Mike Villani in exchange. Villani was a 13th round draft pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Article Continues Below
Related Los Angeles Dodgers News
May 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Chris Taylor (33) makes a running catch off a ball hit by New York Yankees third baseman Oswald Peraza (18) in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Ex-Dodger Chris Taylor doubles down on Yankees World Series trash talkZachary Draves ·
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Tanner Scott (66) earns a save in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium
Tanner Scott’s brutal start with Dodgers puts him in Craig Kimbrel territoryQuinn Allen ·
image thumbnail
1 player Minnesota Twins must trade before 2025 deadlineGarrett Kerman ·
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) stands in the dugout in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts reveals what went wrong in 7-4 loss to GuardiansZachary Howell ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw’s ‘frustrating’ confession despite 1-run start vs. GuardiansMatty Breisch ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) inspects his bat during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
How a Shohei Ohtani ‘popup’ shockingly turned into a Dodgers home runZachary Howell ·

“Mike Villani, a 13th round pick in the 2024 draft is going to Cincinnati,” B/R Walk-Off said in a post.

This post will be updated with more information.