The Los Angeles Dodgers Tokyo Series opener won't have Mookie Betts. Fans hoping to watch the perennial All-Star won't get that luxury.

Betts is ruled out against the Chicago Cubs. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed to reporters Sunday that Betts is dealing with an illness.

Betts made the overseas trip to Tokyo and took part in batting practice. However, ESPN Los Angeles radio host caught this video of Betts walking gingerly into the dugout. That's when Betts' status became in question.

Mookie Betts gingerly walking off the field after working out pregame. He is sick and will sit out his second straight game before being reevaluated tomorrow to see if he can play Opening Day against the Cubs.

Betts is now officially ruled out for Dodgers' season opener set for March 18. Roberts will now have to rearrange his batting order before facing the Cubs.

Has Dodgers star Mookie Betts missed games before?

The three-time World Series champion Betts has put together a decorated 11-season career. One that features eight All-Star appearances to go along with his trio of rings.

But he's faced trouble with completing a full 162-game season. Even dating back to his first year.

Betts has never played beyond 158 total games in his career. The most he's played came in 2016 while with the Boston Red Sox — which was his first All-Star season in the American League.

He's never played more than 152 contests in a single season since his Dodgers arrival. Betts is entering his sixth season in the Dodger Blue.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder is fresh off pounding 130 total hits during the Dodgers' 2024 WS run. He also smacked 19 home runs and scored 75 runs. Betts additionally drove in 75 runners.

The future Hall of Famer entered 2025 as part of the most highly-anticipated Dodgers season yet. Not only is Betts aiming to defend the World Series title with Los Angeles, but he pulled off a crucial move before the season began. Betts moved over to shortstop — a move he shared leaves him hoping he can “prove himself right.”

Now Roberts also has to look for a replacement shortstop as Betts goes on the mend.