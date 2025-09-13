Dave Roberts did not have a positive injury update on Roki Sasaki's health as the Los Angeles Dodgers progress through the final month of the 2025 regular season.

Sasaki hasn't appeared on the mound since early May, last taking part in the Dodgers' matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 9. Four months have passed, and Sasaki hasn't been able to return to the diamond for Los Angeles.

Roberts provided a key update on Friday, per reporter Jack Harris. Sasaki has since been playing in the minor leagues, representing the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets while he completes his rehab.

“Dave Roberts said Roki Sasaki’s next outing will again be in OKC. Sasaki had a “calf situation” in the third inning of his last outing that they want to make sure is OK. If that goes well, Roberts said Sasaki could be ready to return to the MLB roster after,” Harris wrote.

Following four starts at the Triple-A level, he has pitched a 7.07 ERA and 1.79 WHIP with eight strikeouts against eight walks after 14 innings of action.

What lies ahead for Dave Roberts, Dodgers

Dave Roberts will continue to keep tabs on Sasaki, who is trying to make strides in his recovery from injury.

Sasaki has been on the Dodgers' injured list since May 13 due to a prolonged recovery from a right shoulder impingement that shut him down from throwing twice throughout the year. He made eight starts for Los Angeles before the injury, going 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 34.1 innings pitched.

Los Angeles has an 82-64 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the NL West Division standings. They are 2.5 games above the San Diego Padres and eight games above the San Francisco Giants.

Following their series opener, the Dodgers will prepare for Game 2 against the Giants. The contest will take place on Sept. 13 at 9:05 p.m. ET.