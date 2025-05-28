Shohei Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2024 season, and his decision immediately paid off. The Japanese slugger won the National League MVP en route to the first World Series championship of his career. In 2025, Ohtani has not slowed down, delivering another MVP-caliber season.

His teammates, including former slugger Max Muncy, find themselves impressed with what he has been able to give Dave Roberts so far this.

A great moment against the Cleveland Guardians had his opponents and teammates in awe. Ohtani took Tanner Bibee deep in the fourth inning of Tuesday's game, his 20th of the season. Bibee was surprised that the ball went out. He thought he got the superstar out, according to The Associated Press.

“I think a lot of people thought it was a popup. I mean, I did too. It was definitely crazy seeing that go up,” Bibee said.

The hit surprised Roberts as well, who said that Ohtani and one other player have the power to hit that kind of home run.

“It wasn't flushed, but it was spun the right way. It was just one of those balls that when he hit it, it just kept going like a helium ball,” Roberts said. “It is true that he has a lot more margin for error than everyone else on the planet. Maybe him and (New York Yankees outfielder Aaron) Judge.”

Ohtani is in a stellar stretch, including back-to-back games with leadoff home runs within the last week. He and Judge, however, are the faces of the new era of power in Major League Baseball. Even Ohtani's teammates are in awe of his feat against the Guardians, including Muncy.

“It's really cool. A little bit jealousy probably. You know, he basically mishits a fly ball today and it still goes out,” said Muncy. “It's just one of those things where he does that stuff that no normal human beings can do. It's really fun to watch and see it.”

Ohtani's power makes him one of the league's most dangerous hitters. Roberts and the rest of the Dodgers hope that he can carry them to back-to-back titles.