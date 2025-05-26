Shohei Ohtani is the new master at setting the tone for the Los Angeles Dodgers. And is back at leading the league in home runs. This time the Cleveland Guardians watched Ohtani send another one high in the sky.

Ohtani busted his latest homer off a 97 mph fastball. And that came on the opening pitch.

"ONE PITCH ONE SWING ONE RUN!" Shohei Ohtani with the BIG home run to start the game 🚀

This smack traveled 378 feet over toward the upper deck at right field. Ohtani smoked a Kodai Sengai pitch just 24 hours ago at Citi Field. With that throw coming during the start of the first inning between the Dodgers and New York Mets.

Gavin Williams became the latest pitcher to watch Ohtani send his pitch into orbit. He redeemed himself by forcing ground outs and fly outs of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez in the first. But still, Ohtani retook the home run lead in the opening sequence off Williams' heat.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani involved in 3-way race for HR lead

Ohtani is off to a fast start for 2025. He sits at 19 total home runs after his first inning rip on Memorial Day.

He became entangled in a three-way race for the home run lead before walking into Cleveland's Progressive Field.

Ohtani wasn't even the sole National League HR leader prior to Monday. Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies sat at 18 homers too. The 32-year-old pounded his last HR on May 24 against the Athletics.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees was the other 18-HR representative. Judge hit back-to-back home runs on May 23 and 24th against the Colorado Rockies. He's smacked eight homers during the month of May. Including delivering a two-HR evening on May 10.

Ohtani is back in front now. However, he struggled in his second at-bat attempt. Ohtani took two balls off a slider and curve before swinging and missing on his next three tries. Still, Ohtani is proving that going at him early means watching home runs right away.