The Los Angeles Dodgers went into Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins without two of their best batters. Mookie Betts had the day off and Teoscar Hernandez got put on the Dodgers injured list. Luckily for them, they have Shohei Ohtani. The reigning National League MVP gave Dave Roberts the offensive boost he needed, turning heads during the game by being the first player to hit 10 home runs and steal 10 bases.

Ohtani hit a staggering 401ft. home run in the sixth inning, giving him 10 long balls on the season. He swiped his 10th bag in the series opener against the Marlins on Monday, making him the first player in the league to reach that mark, according to Major League Baseball's social media page.

List of players with 10+ HR and 10+ SB this season: Shohei Ohtani

Roberts marvels at Ohtani's achievements since he joined the team in 2024, but he needs him now more than ever. Hernandez will be on the IL for at least a week with a groin injury, but he told reporters that the star outfielder will be out for “a while”. The 30-year old has been and will continue to be the focal point of the Dodgers' offense, which is amongst the best in the league.

Ohtani is dominating as the team's designated hitter, but is working his way back to the mound. The Dodgers pitcher didn't throw his slider in his most recent bullpen, but is increasing their intensity. He is one of many Los Angeles pitchers working their way back from injury.

Ohtani shocked the baseball in 2024, posting the first 50 home run-50 stolen base season ever. He is one of the most talented all-around players the game has ever seen. The only thing left for him to do is continue to win MVP trophies and World Series titles.