The Los Angeles Dodgers have invested heavily in their bullpen, adding Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates on lucrative deals. However, the Dodgers can only afford to roster so many relief pitchers.

Due to that roster crunch, Los Angeles is considering trading away Ryan Brasier, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. He specifically says they're shopping, “some of their surplus,” so in theory, numerous relievers could be available. But there is no doubt that the Dodgers have put Brasier and his $4.5 million salary on the trade block.

Both Scott and Yates' deals are pending physicals, meaning neither are on the 40-man roster yet. Furthermore, Clayton Kershaw is still expected to return in free agency. With Los Angeles only having one roster spot available, it's clear they need to shake things up.

Trading away Brasier would seemingly be a grave blow to Los Angeles' bullpen. But with Scott and Yates in tow, the Dodgers can stomach it. Dealing Brasier would not only alleviate their bullpen overpopulation, but potentially give them a return that helps bolster their future.

Brasier struggled a bit during the 2024 campaign, which could hurt his value. Over 29 games, the right-hander held a 3.54 ERA and a 25/5 K/BB ratio. He dealt with a calf strain for most of the season, which likely affected his performance.

But teams around the league won't forget Brasier's standout 2023 campaign. Over 59 games between the Red Sox and Dodgers, the righty put up a 3.02 ERA and a 56/19 K/BB ratio. A near sub-two ERA guy who can come in during crucial situations is a piece most teams are searching for.

Unless you're the Dodgers, in which case you're willing to trade it away. Los Angeles has left no stone unturned as they chase another World Series. But they can't sign everybody. At some point, the Dodgers will need to start cutting back on their additions.