The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series but already have their eyes on 2025. There is no shortage of stars on their roster but surrounding pieces are the difference in winning a championship. Trade deadline acquisition Tommy Edman won the NLCS MVP, proving that point for LA. This offseason, the Dodgers should go after Willy Adames while keeping Teoscar Hernandez and Kike Hernandez.

Shohei Ohtani deferred almost all of his contract so that the Dodgers could surround him with the best team possible. They lived up to that in year one, winning their eighth championship. The expectations are sky-high, and they must make big signings to meet them. Their trade deadline moves, free agency signings, and sly in-game moves all combined for the championship. Now they have to do it all over again.

There are plenty of big fish out there in free agency this year. Juan Soto is the big one and the Dodgers have the money to sign him. Insiders believe that Soto will go to the team that offers the biggest contract, which is likely to be the Mets. Wherever he goes, it will impact the entire league's landscape. The Dodgers must react if they don't land him with these three moves.

Willy Adames becomes the Dodgers' shortstop

The Dodgers won the World Series without a traditional, everyday shortstop. After 35-year-old journeyman Miguel Rojas got hurt, Tommy Edman and Kike Hernandez split the duties. At the beginning of the season, Mookie Betts was their everyday shortstop. After an injury, he slid back into right field. In 2025, their shortstop should be Willy Adames.

Adames had a fantastic year with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024. He played 161 games, posted a 110 OPS+, and was an above-average defender. He will make a lot of money in free agency from someone, and no team is in a better position to pay him than the Dodgers. After a career with small-market teams in Milwaukee and Tampa, he will break the bank this year.

Even with the report that Betts could return to the infield, the Dodgers should still make this move. Betts is three years older than Adames and one of the best corner outfielders in the league. He played well at shortstop and could succeed at second base, but his best position is the outfield. He will play out there more if Adames is on the team.

Teoscar Hernandez returns to left field

Of all of the additions the Dodgers made before their World Championship season, Teoscar Hernandez was the most valuable. The left fielder posted a career-high 4.3 WAR in his one season in Hollywood and now, hits free agency at the perfect time. While there are many other positions the Dodgers can target, Hernandez should return because of his bat.

Before his World Series MVP performance, Freddie Freeman was a shell of himself. By the end of the NLCS, he needed a game to rest his injured ankle. Hernandez slotted into the three-hole in the lineup and they did not miss a beat, clinching the pennant. He not only provides a great clean-up bat, but he can slid up to into the MVP slots of the lineup if there is an injury.

Teams will be clamoring to get their hands on Hernandez after his excellent contract season. He had a poor contract season in 2023, struggling to hit in Seattle as a member of the Mariners. While the Dodgers seemingly have a bottomless pit of money, they might prioritize other positions if there is a bidding war.

Fan-favorite Kike Hernandez remains in Hollywood

Kike Hernandez is one of the players that the Dodgers should prioritize over Teoscar Hernandez. Kike provides the positional versatility that every utility player needs and showed it off in the playoffs. He switched between centerfield and shortstop, playing both very well and hitting as well. After that performance, the Dodgers should bring him back.

The brilliance of the Dodgers goes well beyond their dynamic lineup and dominant rotation. Their depth is what propelled them to the championship over a Yankees team that struggled to play defense. Hernandez and Chris Taylor were the players that solidified their lineup and defense when injuries were a concern. Add Tommy Edman to the mix and that is the roster that Dave Roberts wants.