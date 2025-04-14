The Los Angeles Dodgers swung to silence the last two days. A high-powered batting lineup featuring home run threats has struggled. Manager Dave Roberts sounded off on where the problem lies following the series loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Roberts and the Dodgers this time took a narrower 4-2 loss Sunday at Chavez Ravine. The two-time World Series skipper identified the issue, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

“In manager Dave Roberts’ view, there has been a lack of quality ‘team at-bats,' with the manager bemoaning his team’s tendency to chase pitches out of the zone in key situations,” Harris wrote postgame.

The Dodgers reporter adds the next frustrating part: Los Angeles hasn't done much once the players swing at the right pitches.

Looking at Dodgers' hitting woes under Dave Roberts in Cubs series

The Dodgers managed just one run facing the Cubs' bullpen. That's one between Saturday and Sunday's loss.

The former game was the most lopsided and historic. Los Angeles hit a feat not seen since 1898 when the franchise played in Brooklyn. The Dodgers suffered their worst home loss ever. Andy Pages denying a grand slam became the lone highlight — as the outfielder robbed Michael Busch of the potential four runs.

Sunday watched Colin Rea of the Cubs have his way with the Dodgers' lineup. Rea struck out Shohei Ohtani with a 95 mph four-seam fastball to set the tone for Chicago. Mookie Betts then swung and missed for his third strikeout — with Rea throwing another four-seamer.

Teoscar Hernandez emerged as the third to strikeout facing Rea's heat. Once again off a four-seam pitch. Michael Conforto became the lone Dodger to smack a hit off Rea. He ripped a single to center in the second inning. Will Smith followed with a single that lured Conforto to third. Max Muncy, however, struck out. Kike Hernandez managed to hit an RBI against Rea — for the lone run before the Cubs called the relief pitchers.

Los Angeles hit three runs or more during the 8-0 start. But the Dodgers are a stunning 0-4 when they're bottled to two runs or less. L.A. will attempt to reclaim its hitting swagger back when the Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Monday.