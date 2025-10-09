The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 3 of their NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. They now lead 2-1 in the best-of-5 series, with Shohei Ohtani’s postseason struggles continuing during the latest outing.

Ohtani went 0-5 on Wednesday night and is now 1 for 14 with seven strikeouts in the Division Series.

“I really don't want to comment on that because, I mean, he can explode at any time. He's that great of a hitter. But we have pitched him well,” Phillies manager Rob Thompson said after the game, per Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett.

Thomson masterfully managed the bullpen, forcing Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts to burn four relievers while keeping Jhoan Duran fresh for Game 4. Ohtani has found things difficult in the postseason thus far after going for a whopping 55 home runs and a total of 146 runs scored during the regular season. Both of those numbers were franchise records.

However, that form has not been extended to the playoffs until now. In Game 3, Ohtani struck out once, grounded out once, and flied out three times, continuing to struggle specifically against the Phillies’ left-handed pitchers.

“His decision making hasn’t been good,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game, per Kare 11. Roberts went on to confirm that Ohtani will be used as the starting pitcher if a Game 5 ends up happening.

Despite his form, the Dodgers returned to Los Angeles for Game 3 with a 2-0 lead to protect. Regardless, the Phillies kept the series alive and controlled the game after big performances from Trea Turner (3-for-5), Kyle Schwarber (two home runs), and Bryce Harper (two hits).

The win not only extended the series but also shifted momentum squarely back toward Philadelphia. The Dodgers have a chance to finish things off in Game 4, with the potential Game 5 set to take place at Citizens Bank Park.