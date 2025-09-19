The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting with the San Diego Padres for the top spot in the National League West. However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is already getting his roster ready for the postseason. With Shohei Ohtani back to dominating on both sides of the ball and Clayton Kershaw entering his final playoff run, things looks good. Having Roki Sasaki back would be better.

Sasaki came into the season as an intriguing rookie coming over from Japan. While he had some good moments with the Dodgers this year, but issues with his delivery and accuracy arose. Then, a shoulder injury sidelined Roberts' rookie for a few months. The team has monitored his recovery closely. They hope that he can return to the mound before Los Angeles' first playoff series.

Sasaki has made progress, but there are a lot of boxes left to check before he can make his playoff debut. Roberts and the coaching staff have him in the minor leagues, pitching for the Dodgers' Triple-A team in Oklahoma City. He is coming out of the bullpen, the same role he will have with the Dodgers when he comes back from the injured list.

Article Continues Below

Roberts spoke with Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris about Sasaki's status heading into Thursday night's game. According to the Dodgers' manager, the rookie will come out of the bullpen in the postseason if he shows progress in his outing.

“In non-Kershaw news, Dave Roberts said Roki Sasaki will pitch out of the bullpen tonight for OKC,” Harris said. “That represents a trial run in relief for him. If Sasaki were to be on the Dodgers' playoff roster, it would almost certainly be as part of the bullpen.”

With Ohtani and Kershaw at Roberts' disposal, the Dodgers figure to be a dangerous playoff team. However, Roberts wants Sasaki to return and help his bullpen as soon as possible.