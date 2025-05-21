The Los Angeles Dodgers have not defended a title since they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020. This season, the team has faced big obstacles when it comes to injuries across the Dodgers roster. However, Dave Roberts has navigated through the first two months of the season well, thanks to role players stepping up. Andy Pages is one of them, holding things down in center field.

As a matter of fact, Pages is leading Major League Baseball outfielders in defensive runs saved with 10 in 2025, according to SIS. For a player that does not receive a lot of attention because of his teammates, Roberts appreciates the fact that Pages is such a good defender in the field.

When Los Angeles moved Mookie Betts from the outfield to second base, a committee of players filled the gap. Tommy Edman stepped up as that player in the postseason, providing the Dodgers with some extra offense. This year, Pages has been the one constant in a Los Angeles outfield that is finally getting back together.

It is still early in the season, but Pages has a chance to get close to an all-time record. He, Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson and Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls, have at least 10 defensive runs saved. They are all on pace for Kevin Keirmaier's record of 42, set in 2015.

Regardless of how many he finishes the season with, Roberts can lean on Pages' glove in the field. He is also doing well at the plate, hitting .274 with nine home runs on the season.

On a team with Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman, it is easy for players like Pages to get lost in the shuffle. However, the 24-year-old is proving himself so far in his second season in the majors. If he continues to play at his current level, Roberts has a surplus of outfielders to play in the postseason.

Edman was the hero last season for the Dodgers, but Pages could be the future. For now, both he and Roberts have one goal in mind; back-to-back titles.