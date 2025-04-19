In a showdown between one of baseball’s legendary arms and a rising star quickly becoming must-see TV, Yoshinobu Yamamoto outshined Jacob deGrom on Friday night, lifting the Dodgers to a 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

Yamamoto delivered a dazzling performance in front of a sold-out crowd, tossing seven scoreless innings, striking out 10, and issuing no walks. The 26-year-old lowered his ERA to a National League-best 0.93, continuing what has been an electric start to his sophomore MLB campaign.

“He’s been a man on a mission,” said teammate Tommy Edman. “To go out and dominate a lineup like that, against a pitcher like deGrom—it’s incredible. I can’t imagine anyone pitching better right now.”

With Shohei Ohtani on the paternity list, Edman stepped up in the leadoff spot and immediately provided the only run the Dodgers would need. He launched a 98-mph fastball from deGrom into the bullpen for his seventh homer of the year, tied for the NL lead. It was the only blemish on an otherwise stellar night for the veteran deGrom, who tossed seven innings of three-hit ball and struck out seven.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto shines on the mound for the Dodgers

DeGrom, pitching in his longest outing since undergoing Tommy John surgery, looked every bit like the two-time Cy Young winner he is. His fastball touched 99 mph and he retired 13 of the final 14 hitters he faced. But the night belonged to Yamamoto, whose mastery of his deep pitch arsenal proved too much for Texas.

“He was tough,” said Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. “Got us to expand with two strikes. We were chasing. That’s not typically us, but he made it hard.”

Yamamoto’s splitter was particularly devastating, thrown 31 times and generating seven whiffs and four strikeouts. His curveball, which had previously been a less effective weapon, took a starring role as well—producing two strikeouts and limiting contact. He mixed in a slider late in the outing, using it to strike out Jake Burger on his final pitch of the night—his 102nd.

“I definitely feel joy to compete against a pitcher like deGrom,” Yamamoto said through interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda. “I knew it would be a tight game. He was good, so I was being careful to not make a mistake.”

The Dodgers tacked on two insurance runs in the ninth, but Yamamoto’s early dominance and Edman’s leadoff blast had already set the tone. The win pushed Los Angeles to 15-6 on the season and continued Yamamoto’s rapid ascent in the NL Cy Young conversation.

“There's no more doubt,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “He knows how his stuff plays now. The confidence is real, and his conviction with every pitch—it’s off the charts.” Against a future Hall of Famer in deGrom, Yamamoto didn’t just match greatness. He surpassed it.