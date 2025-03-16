The Miami Marlins are getting slapped with some bad news in spring training. Miami is without star outfielder Jesus Sanchez for a month, per ESPN. Sanchez is dealing with a left oblique injury.

The outfielder suffered a strain of the oblique. Marlins management is optimistic the injury isn't too serious.

“It's like, one-plus, I'm told, kind of between a one and two,” Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said. “That's one of those areas and things that are kind of tricky to nail down. Category one, you're looking at, probably optimistically, would be like a month from now.”

Sanchez got hurt in a spring training game on Thursday against the Houston Astros. He is a contender to get a starting outfield spot on the team.

The Marlins are rebuilding after finishing the 2024 season with a 62-100 record.

Marlins looking to rebuild in 2025

The Marlins sold off a good part of the team in the 2024 season, before the trade deadline. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and several others left in the midst of a disastrous campaign.

Miami is now looking to pick up the pieces. Sanchez is considered a key piece of that rebuild, as he had a solid year last year. The outfielder posted 18 home runs and 64 RBIs for the team. He also collected 16 stolen bases.

“It’s a big piece for us,” Marlins manager McCullough said, per the Associated Press. “We were counting on him, but this is kind of next man up, and it’ll be an opportunity for others to get a chance to get out there.”

Sanchez has played for the team since 2020. He has been a solid hitter; Sanchez has 59 homers and 190 runs batted in during his career. He has collected more than 1,400 bat appearances while posting a .240 lifetime batting average.

The outfielder was doing pretty well in spring training this year. In 28 bat appearances, Sanchez had a home run and four RBIs. He had already collected six hits, while posting a .214 batting average.

The Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, in spring training. The first pitch is at 1:10 ET. Miami will undoubtedly be playing with some different lineups to see how best to replace Sanchez. Derek Hill and Dane Myers are expected to help out in the outfield for the next four weeks.

Miami's first regular season game is against Pittsburgh on March 27. Marlins fans hope Sanchez has a speedy recovery.