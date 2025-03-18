The Miami Marlins have scrapped their attempt to recruit players for a practice squad after Major League Baseball (MLB) expressed concerns over the initiative.

On March 13, the organization posted an advertisement seeking former collegiate and professional baseball players to join a practice squad. The role offered up to $150 per day and required availability from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for 10 to 15 home games per month from April 1 to September 15.

According to The Athletic's Andy McCullough and Sam Blum, MLB officials contacted the Marlins regarding the ad, citing potential conflicts with baseball’s roster rules and labor practices. As a result, the Marlins removed the listing and abandoned the plan.

“I just think someone ran too quickly with it before getting it finalized,” a Marlins official told The Athletic. “We’re getting to the end of spring training here, and deadlines push action.”

Marlins' practice squad initiative halted amid MLB oversight

The organization initially viewed the practice squad as a way to bolster competition within its minor-league ranks. The report noted that team officials discussed the concept internally, and prospective players quickly expressed interest.

The Major League Baseball Players Association, which now represents minor leaguers, inquired about the posting with MLB. However, league officials informed the union that the Marlins had already decided to discontinue the initiative.

The timing of the Marlins’ attempt to form a practice squad comes as many teams continue to adjust to MLB's minor league restructuring. In 2021, the league reduced the number of minor league affiliates to four per team, forcing organizations to find alternative ways to develop talent.

The Marlins believed their location provided a unique opportunity to experiment with a practice squad model, given the proximity of their minor-league complex in Jupiter and the abundance of baseball talent in South Florida. However, the financial constraints of the most recent collective bargaining agreement covering the minor leagues may have influenced the decision. Under the current agreement, minor league players in Low-A must earn a minimum annual salary of $26,200, while rookie-ball players make a minimum of $19,800.

A team official told The Athletic that, as of now, the organization does not have plans to relaunch the initiative. If the Miami Marlins revisit the idea in the future, the official added, it would require modifications to their initial approach.