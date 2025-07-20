Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara is having a rocky season. Alcantara returned to the mound this year after suffering a devastating injury in 2023. Alcantara has struggled to find his footing again, and the team may no longer be able to move him ahead of the trade deadline.

Miami originally planned to deal Alcantara at some point before the July 31st deadline. The Marlins are now pivoting on that plan, which included trying to get a slew of prospects for the hurler.

“The Marlins may have no choice now but to hang onto him and shop him again this winter,” Bob Nightengale wrote for USA Today on Sunday.

The reason why Miami is changing course is due to Alcantara's overall performance this year. He returned from having Tommy John surgery in October 2023.

“Alcantara is 4-9 with a 7.14 ERA and 1.495 WHIP, and is getting worse. He is yielding an 8.61 ERA in his last four starts, giving up 32 hits in 23 innings with 14 strikeouts and five walks,” Nightengale added.

The Marlins are just 46-51 on the season, but have won six of their last 10 contests.

Sandy Alcantara is getting roughed up by opposing hitters

Alcantara was a gem before getting hurt in 2023. He is a two-time All-Star, who won the NL Cy Young Award in the 2022 season. He was also named All-MLB First Team that season.

The pitcher's injury in 2023 clearly set him back. He missed the entire 2024 campaign, due to rehabbing his injury. This season, he has gotten clobbered on the mound. Alcantara has allowed 10 earned runs in his last two outings alone.

The hurler is trying to remain upbeat, despite his struggles.

“I need to take time and rest, think about what I was doing bad, and keep competing every fifth day,” Alcantara said earlier in July, per Fish on First.

Alcantara has been tied to several teams in trade rumors. Those clubs include the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and the San Diego Padres. Time will tell if Miami does make a deal for him with another club, ahead of the July 31 deadline.

Miami plays the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon.