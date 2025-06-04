Brandon Woodruff has not pitched in a Major League Baseball game since September of 2023. Ankle and shoulder injuries have kept him away from the Milwaukee Brewers for over a year. Pat Murphy is without him and Nestor Cortes, but the team has survived without them. However, the 32-year-old has fans worried after his latest start in Triple-A.

Woodruff pitched on Tuesday for Nashville in the minor leagues and was cruising along. In the second inning, he was hit in the elbow by a line drive hit 108.2 miles per hour. He exited the game and will head back to Milwaukee to receive x-rays on Wednesday, according to MLB.com writer Adam McCalvy.

If the injury ends up being severe, it would be another tough blow to Woodruff. The two-time All-Star has excited fans on his road back to the Brewers. Despite suffering setbacks and injuring his ankle, he has not given up, vowing to return to Murphy's rotation. With Corbin Burnes off the roster, Woodruff's return is one of the keys to the Brewers becoming legitimate contenders.

With Cortes still out with an elbow injury, Milwaukee's pitching staff is led by Freddy Peralta. The 28-year-old is doing well as the team's ace, but Woodruff and Cortes' recovery is the team's top priority.

The Brewers appear to have figured out their early season woes. Entering Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee is on a seven-game winning streak. They have been dominant, including a 17-7 blowout over the Philadelphia in a masterclass from Murphy's offense.

Regardless of when he returns from injury, fans hope that Woodruff's latest injury is his last. However, Tuesday's exit has fans worried. If it is an elbow injury to his throwing arm, his recovery could be set back by multiple months. For now, fans await further news after his x-rays on Wednesday.